Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) One Day Volume Tops $6,386.96

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can now be bought for about $1,799.22 or 0.10612983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $6,386.96 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $933.61 or 0.05452909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00509293 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.93 or 0.30175861 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s launch date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,221 tokens. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

