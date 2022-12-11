Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 2.0% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 849,018 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $278.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.01. The company has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.00 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.47.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.