Physicians Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 69.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 139.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 78,542 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 74.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 46,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

