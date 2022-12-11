Physicians Financial Services Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $818,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Stryker by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 481,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $95,714,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $3,456,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $244.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.07.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.56.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

