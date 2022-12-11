Physicians Financial Services Inc. Purchases 158 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,658 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.2% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 46.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.41.

Shares of BA opened at $179.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.90 and its 200-day moving average is $150.84. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

