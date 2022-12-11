Physicians Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $114,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $228,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 70.6% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $247.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.50. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

