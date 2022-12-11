Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

