Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 113.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $670.00.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $544.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $486.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.90% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.89%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

