Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 603 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

