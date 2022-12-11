Physicians Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

APA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

