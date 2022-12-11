Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PHT opened at $6.77 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

