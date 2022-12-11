Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Shares Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,994 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Pioneer Merger worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 39.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,214,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 630,244 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 28.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,199,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 266,919 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at $10,254,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,034,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 250,375 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Merger Stock Performance

Pioneer Merger stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

