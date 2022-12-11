Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $11.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAV. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 225,967 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

