Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $11.83.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
