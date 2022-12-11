Piper Sandler Increases Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target to $110.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.20.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.59. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
