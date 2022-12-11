PlayDapp Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $121.04 million and $84.56 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001311 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

