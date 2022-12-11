Pocket Network (POKT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.34 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $84.95 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $933.61 or 0.05452909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00509293 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.93 or 0.30175861 BTC.

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

