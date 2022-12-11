PotCoin (POT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.36

PotCoin (POT) traded down 38.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $507,165.76 and $31.36 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00452358 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00034895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021935 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001217 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018495 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

