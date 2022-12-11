Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 13.8 %
Shares of IPDN stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 17.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Professional Diversity Network (IPDN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.