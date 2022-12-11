Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,306,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 0.7% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Prologis worth $271,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 17.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 101.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 88.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.23.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

