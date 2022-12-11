Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PROV stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.