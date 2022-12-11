Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.
Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 69.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Public Storage to earn $16.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.
NYSE:PSA opened at $297.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.85 and a 200-day moving average of $312.04. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.73 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
