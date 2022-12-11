Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Issued By Zacks Research

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.54. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $27.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

NYSE DE opened at $434.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.75. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

