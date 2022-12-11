Quantum Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $56,019.48 and approximately $181,038.30 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,219.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

