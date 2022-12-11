Quantum Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of OneSpaWorld worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,412,000 after acquiring an additional 54,152 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 243,820 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $2,396,750.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 948,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 0.5 %

OSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.61 million, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.89. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Stories

