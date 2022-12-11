Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.2% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $10,156,275 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $393.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $667.64.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

