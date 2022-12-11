Quantum Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $77,000.

KDNY stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 207.15%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $70,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,967.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,791.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,687 shares of company stock worth $1,234,469 over the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

