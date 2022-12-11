Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,845,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $543,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.