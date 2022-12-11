Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,658 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in PayPal by 34.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $196.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

