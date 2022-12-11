Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,110 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,957,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 691,029 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,183,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

IMGN opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 75.89% and a negative net margin of 210.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $22.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

