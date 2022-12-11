QUASA (QUA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $128,492.36

QUASA (QUA) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $80.00 million and approximately $128,492.36 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00011997 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00047087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021036 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00240605 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003678 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00135599 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $129,813.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

