QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. QUASA has a total market cap of $80.00 million and approximately $128,492.36 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00135599 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $129,813.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

