Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives $5.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Shashank Samant purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,511.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $3.23 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
