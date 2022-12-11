Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $738.00 million-$746.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $781.17 million.
Rackspace Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,126,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $14.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on RXT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rackspace Technology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after buying an additional 1,860,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $6,148,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after purchasing an additional 498,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 60.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 270,674 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,707.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 229,706 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Stories
