Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $738.00 million-$746.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $781.17 million.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,126,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $14.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RXT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackspace Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Shashank Samant acquired 100,000 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,574 shares in the company, valued at $630,511.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after buying an additional 1,860,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $6,148,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after purchasing an additional 498,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 60.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 270,674 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,707.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 229,706 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

