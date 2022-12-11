Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ramaco Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.77-$2.87 EPS.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 961,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,080. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.46). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $136.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

METC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

