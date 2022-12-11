Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.0217 on Exchanges

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $260.06 million and $5.58 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002043 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $930.57 or 0.05436027 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00509731 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.08 or 0.30201841 BTC.
About Ravencoin
Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 11,980,378,251 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ravencoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
