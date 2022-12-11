Raymond James Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $54.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.85.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,629.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,302 shares of company stock worth $12,606,784. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

