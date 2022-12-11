Reef Achieves Market Cap of $64.19 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $64.19 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,812,308,679 coins and its circulating supply is 20,812,341,279 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

