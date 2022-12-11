Regency Centers Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regency Centers in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas expects that the company will earn $4.01 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Regency Centers’ current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

NASDAQ:REG opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth about $93,351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 19.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,438,000 after buying an additional 1,217,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 334.8% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,126,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,640,000 after buying an additional 867,099 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 42.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,501,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,456,000 after buying an additional 750,120 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

