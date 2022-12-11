Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RENT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rent the Runway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $166.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.66. Rent the Runway has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 53.24% and a negative return on equity of 390.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at $1,121,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,229,000. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

