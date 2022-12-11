Request Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0949 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $94.87 million and $1.95 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00011812 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00047273 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021016 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00240776 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09519893 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $3,187,803.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

