Reviewing Bowlero (BOWL) & Its Competitors

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bowlero to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Bowlero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of Bowlero shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bowlero and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $911.71 million -$29.93 million -22.16 Bowlero Competitors $970.13 million -$47.77 million 3.19

Risk and Volatility

Bowlero’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Bowlero has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero’s rivals have a beta of 1.56, suggesting that their average share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bowlero and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bowlero Competitors 17 167 377 4 2.65

Bowlero currently has a consensus target price of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 29.65%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 46.91%. Given Bowlero’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bowlero has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero -8.22% -157.07% 2.17% Bowlero Competitors 833.50% -53.25% 75.61%

Summary

Bowlero rivals beat Bowlero on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

