Reviewing Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) & Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 22.61% 9.52% 0.71% Southern First Bancshares 30.20% 12.65% 1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern First Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shinhan Financial Group and Southern First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Southern First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.04%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Southern First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $14.57 billion 1.02 $3.62 billion $6.92 4.20 Southern First Bancshares $110.27 million 3.42 $46.71 million $4.41 10.70

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Shinhan Financial Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 784 service centers; 5,234 ATMs; 7 cash dispensers; and 85 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. It operates through eight retail offices located in Greenville, Charleston, and Columbia; three retail offices located in Raleigh, Greensboro, and Charlotte markets; and one retail office located in Atlanta. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

