Reviewing United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) & Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 31.00% 28.14% 16.79% Meta Materials -845.99% -25.59% -20.32%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $7.70 billion 2.29 $1.85 billion $1.16 6.12 Meta Materials $4.08 million 125.82 -$91.00 million -0.33 -4.30

This table compares United Microelectronics and Meta Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials. Meta Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Meta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Microelectronics and Meta Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 1 2 2 0 2.20 Meta Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

Meta Materials has a consensus target price of 3.75, indicating a potential upside of 164.08%. Given Meta Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Materials is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Meta Materials on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Meta Materials

(Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc. invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. The company also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding, as well as engages in the research, development, and manufacture of smart materials. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.