Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $7,919.15 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00011823 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00047206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021048 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00240657 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00222382 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $8,147.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

