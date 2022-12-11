Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0019

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $989,726.36 and approximately $7,881.36 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011645 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00036839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00045626 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021125 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00239214 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00222382 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $8,147.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

