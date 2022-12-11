Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) One Day Volume Hits $2.59 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,368.60 or 0.07975613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $221.30 million and $2.59 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,375.07283362 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $3,542,916.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

