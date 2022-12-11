Round Dollar Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Round Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $70,702.82 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Round Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for $13.97 or 0.00081417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

