Royal Bank of Canada Raises Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target to $111.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.80.

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.35. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 11.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,945,000 after acquiring an additional 319,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 328,397 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,426 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after acquiring an additional 741,403 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

