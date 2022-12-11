RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. RPM International comprises 1.0% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in RPM International were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPM. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of RPM International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 116.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,590,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM opened at $103.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

