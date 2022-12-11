RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Up 0.8% This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $17,160.13 or 0.99995882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $58.52 million and approximately $22,432.46 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,160.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00451026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021682 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.00876598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00111826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00634026 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00262200 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,409.95737629 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 17,187.49683421 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,619.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

